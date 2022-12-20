Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cold looks brutal at the end of the week

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This looks like one of the roughest stretches of cold that we have seen in a while. The lead-up to it might make you let your guard down but don’t let that happen!

As this plows into the region, you will see plain old rain during the onset. These showers will be here on Thursday. As the colder air wraps in, a very rapid change from rain to snow will happen. This change happens so fast that I am even concerned there might be a flash freeze. Anything falling from the sky will then become snow. It all happens so fast! I think we put some snow on the ground. The “how much” is the question I am still trying to answer.

That rapid fall will take us from the 40s on Thursday and replace them with teens to single digits by Friday. This kind of drop is one that can cause all kinds of problems. Wind chill readings will fall all the way down to near -20 or colder. It will be with us through the holiday weekend.

This extremely strong low will cause wind gusts to reach 40 to 50 MPH. That’s why it looks like Wind Chill readings could dip so low. Winds like that will combine with snow to cause visibility to reach significantly low levels. I am talking Blizzard-like conditions! There’s a chance that an actual Blizzard warning is issued for areas close to us.

Take care of each other!

