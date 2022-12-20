Kentucky airports, road crews prepare for incoming winter weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than 100 million people will be traveling 50 miles or more from home this holiday season, 90% by personal vehicle, according to AAA.

1.5 million Kentuckians will be among those traveling. With severe winter weather expected this holiday weekend, are Kentucky’s roads and airports ready for the increase in travelers?

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says they’re prepared for whatever weather elements come their way.

“All the trucks are ready to go. We have salt supply. We have calcium chloride. All the materials. Chainsaws are in place. So, we’re ready to go at any time,” said Natasha Lacy, KYTC.

AAA says 21,000 Kentuckians are traveling by air this holiday. Lauren White with Blue Grass Airport says as you’re watching for severe weather locally, you should also keep an eye on the weather in your final destination.

“Because you’ll often kind of see those things kind of domino or kind of trickle down from poor weather conditions in other areas impact your flights departing from Lexington,” said White.

