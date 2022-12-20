Lexington police investigating shooting of teen

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting is under investigation in Lexington.

Police say they were called to the 1800 block of McCullough Drive around 1:40 Tuesday afternoon for a report of someone who had been shot. When officers arrived, they learned the teenage victim’s mother had taken him away in a personal vehicle.

Officers met that vehicle at a business near New Circle and Russell Cave where police gave the 17-year-old victim aid.

An ambulance then took the victim to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details about what happened are available right now.

This is a developing story.

