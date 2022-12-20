Lexington police urge drivers to be careful this weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are warning drivers to be careful this weekend as we watch winter weather move into the area.

Police say they already get a lot of calls for crashes and drunk driving this time of year. They stay that, combined with the weather, could be deadly.

Lt. Chris Van Brackel with the Lexington Police Department says nationwide motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for people up to age 54. Alcohol, speed and distracted driving are along among the top contributors to those crashes.

Lt. Van Brackel says this time of year, with the holidays in full swing, those chances tend to go up.

“There’s more parties, more opportunities for people to have something to drink and then forget that it would be a better idea to have a designated driver,” said Lt. Van Brackel. “Traditionally studies show that on Friday or Saturday night 10% of the drivers are impaired. So, as you’re driving, you look around and count ten cars at least one of those is going to be impaired around you.”

This year, police are worried about another contributing factor - the weather. With some models calling for snow or even a little ice, officials say that everyone should be extra careful if they have to leave their homes.

“It’s usually that first one where everybody needs to re-learn how to drive on slippery roads and the collisions go up,” said Lt. Van Brackel. “S,o we’re hoping that that’s not what we have this Christmas.”

Police say now is the time to make sure you give your car a once over. Check the oil. Check the tires. Make sure your tank is filled up and make sure you have an emergency kit inside with things like snacks and blankets just incase you do get caught on the roads.

Police also want to remind everyone that if you see first responders or any cars off on the side of the road, you need to move over or slow down when going around them. That will keep you safe and those workers who are trying to help safe.

