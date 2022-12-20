New money featuring King Charles unveiled

His portrait will appear on the 5-, 10-, 20- and 50-pound notes. (Source: Bank of England/CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(CNN) - Here’s a first look at the banknotes featuring Britain’s King Charles III.

They were unveiled by the Bank of England on Tuesday.

King Charles IIII is only the second monarch to be featured on British banknotes.

The portrait will appear on the 5-, 10-, 20- and 50-pound notes.

The rest of the design will remain the same as the current notes.

Queen Elizabeth’s son became king after she died in September at age 96.

The new banknotes are expected to enter circulation by mid-2024 and will mingle with notes featuring the queen’s portrait, which will remain legal tender.

The Bank of England said the new notes will only be printed to replace worn banknotes and meet any overall increase in demand.

The first coins featuring the king entered circulation earlier this month.

