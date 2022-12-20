Pharmacies face medication shortages as illnesses spike

Two of the country’s biggest pharmacy chains, CVS and Walgreens, have announced that they will...
Two of the country’s biggest pharmacy chains, CVS and Walgreens, have announced that they will limit purchases of children’s pain relief products. (Photo: WKYT/Victor Puente)(WKYT)
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you are coughing, sneezing, have a fever, runny nose or chills, you are not alone. However, finding a remedy might be headache-inducing.

“We can probably point them in the direction that they can search for a particular product based on the symptoms. But do we actually have it is another thing,” said the owner of The Pharmacy Shop, Clarence Sullivan.

Sullivan has been pairing people with prescriptions for about 40 years and says the shortage of cold and flu meds this season is the worst he has seen in decades.

Even traditional products like cough drops are hard to keep in stock and on the shelves.

“I think proactively buying cold, and flu products right now is a good thing because the flu doesn’t usually peak till late January or early February, so we are way ahead,” said Sullivan.

Two of the country’s biggest pharmacy chains, CVS and Walgreens, have announced that they will limit purchases of children’s pain relief products.

Sullivan says the other dark shadow looming above is the incoming round of severe winter weather headed to our region later this week. His supplier sent him a warning e-mail this afternoon.

“Buy heavy tonight because don’t know if they’re going to be able to order the other days and get them here because our distributor is in Ohio,” the e-mail said.

It is a problem that may linger well into the new year and even early spring until the supply chain can catch up with the demand.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is demanding the FDA investigate the shortage and is looking at possible solutions, including seeking help from countries overseas.

