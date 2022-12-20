Police identify suspect in murder of Lexington woman

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have identified a suspect in the December 10 shooting death of Elaina Mammen.

Police say 22-year-old Hubert Lee Riley is wanted on a warrant for murder.

According to police, 19-year-old Mammen was found shot inside a vehicle on Colonnade Drive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Riley is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Riley’s whereabouts is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

We’re told a 15-year-old juvenile has also been charged with murder in the case and is being held at a juvenile detention center.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.