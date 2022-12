LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Former NC State Quarterback Devin Leary is expected to transfer to Kentucky, according to multiple reports.

In six games played this season, Leary threw for 1,265 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Last season, Leary tallied 3,433 passing yards and recorded 35 touchdown passes.

