UK Basketball unveils black uniforms

The Kentucky Wildcats debuted some new threads on social media Tuesday afternoon.
Senior forward Jacob Toppin shows off UK's new black jerseys.
Senior forward Jacob Toppin shows off UK's new black jerseys.(UK Athletics)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -The Kentucky Wildcats debuted some new threads on social media Tuesday afternoon.

Fans will see UK in black uniforms at some point this season.

The basketball team previously wore black uniforms was back during the 2008 season when Bill Keightley passed away.

