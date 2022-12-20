UK Basketball unveils black uniforms
The Kentucky Wildcats debuted some new threads on social media Tuesday afternoon.
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Fans will see UK in black uniforms at some point this season.
The basketball team previously wore black uniforms was back during the 2008 season when Bill Keightley passed away.
