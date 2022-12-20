UK lands NC State quarterback transfer

UK football has found their next quarterback post-Will Levis: NC State transfer Devin Leary.
North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary (13) passes against Boston College during the...
North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary (13) passes against Boston College during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Boston, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)(WITN)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -UK football has found their next quarterback post-Will Levis: NC State transfer Devin Leary.

According to 247 Sports, Leary was the No. 5 overall player in the portal and the top quarterback on the market.

Leary missed much of the 2022 season after a season-ending injury against Florida State on October 8, though he is expected to be ready to go for the 2023 season. Prior to that, he had thrown for 1,265 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions.

In 2021, the New Jersey native threw for 35 touchdowns with just five interceptions. In five seasons of college football, that was the only complete season he has played/ He redshirted in 2018 and came off the bench to play for the Wolfpack in the final five games of the 2019 season. In 2020, Leary missed time due to COVID-19 contact tracing and then a fractured fibula.

In his college football career, Leary has thrown for 6,807 yards with a 60.2% completion rate. He has thrown 62 touchdowns and just 16 interceptions to go along with 5 rushing touchdowns.

