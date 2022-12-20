Vanderbilt RB to transfer to UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hours after UK received a quarterback commitment out of the NCAA Transfer Portal, a new running back followed.

Ray Davis, a 5′9″ 205 pound running back announced his commitment to the Wildcats on Twitter.

In 2022, Davis had 232 carries for 1,042 yards and five touchdowns. He had 29 catches for 169 yards and three receiving touchdowns. Against UK this season, he 26 carries for 129 yards and a touchdown.

Davis, a San Francisco native, spent his first two years at Temple before transferring to Vanderbilt. 247 Sports had Davis rated as a three-star prospect coming out of high school.

In his four years of college football, he has played in 31 games, accounting for 2,497 and 15 touchdowns on the ground.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.