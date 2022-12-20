Vanderbilt RB to transfer to UK

Hours after UK received a quarterback commitment out of the NCAA Transfer Portal, a new running back followed.
Vanderbilt running back Ray Davis (2) is chased by Florida safety Trey Dean III in the second...
Vanderbilt running back Ray Davis (2) is chased by Florida safety Trey Dean III in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hours after UK received a quarterback commitment out of the NCAA Transfer Portal, a new running back followed.

Ray Davis, a 5′9″ 205 pound running back announced his commitment to the Wildcats on Twitter.

In 2022, Davis had 232 carries for 1,042 yards and five touchdowns. He had 29 catches for 169 yards and three receiving touchdowns. Against UK this season, he 26 carries for 129 yards and a touchdown.

Davis, a San Francisco native, spent his first two years at Temple before transferring to Vanderbilt. 247 Sports had Davis rated as a three-star prospect coming out of high school.

In his four years of college football, he has played in 31 games, accounting for 2,497 and 15 touchdowns on the ground.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COLD
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Snow and Bitter Cold Ahead
There are a number of fire crews at the JM Smucker plant on Winchester Road.
Crews respond to separate, simultaneous incidents at J.M. Smucker plant
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
Patrick Hall was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Sunday and is now in jail.
Parent of EKU student accused of threatening to blow university up
Police say they responded around 3:30 Monday afternoon to Turpin Drive where the victim was...
One person seriously hurt in Richmond shooting

Latest News

Senior forward Jacob Toppin shows off UK's new black jerseys.
UK Basketball unveils black uniforms
North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary (13) passes against Boston College during the...
UK lands NC State quarterback transfer
North Carolina State's Devin Leary (13) tries to break away from Charleston Southern's Nick...
Report: Devin Leary expected to transfer to Kentucky
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning delivers a pitch during game with the Los Angeles Dodgers...
Reds pitching legend Tom Browning dead at 62