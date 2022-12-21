Baptist Health says several locations will no longer participate in Cigna network

Baptist Health Medical Group officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd,...
Baptist Health Medical Group officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.(WKYT)
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says several of its locations will no longer participate in the Cigna network.

Baptist Health Medical Group officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.

Officials say Baptist Health Medical Group providers in select counties in Kentucky, served by those locations, will no longer participate in the Cigna network starting Jan. 1, 2023:

  • Anderson
  • Boyle
  • Bullitt
  • Estill
  • Fayette
  • Franklin
  • Jefferson
  • Jessamine
  • Madison
  • Marion
  • Meade
  • Nelson
  • Oldham
  • Scott
  • Shelby
  • Spencer
  • Taylor
  • Woodford

Baptist Health officials say patients may be eligible for out-of-network benefits; access to coverage through a supplemental or secondary network; or through protection under Continuity of Care requirements available when a treating provider or facility experiences a change in network status.

Baptist Health says patients with questions about their coverage should call the number listed on the back of their Cigna health insurance card for more information.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COLD
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Dangerous winter weather ahead
COLD
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Snow and Bitter Cold Ahead
Temperatures will tumble
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cold looks brutal at the end of the week
Russell "Mark" Masters, 52.
Richmond shooting suspect arrested after five-hour standoff with police
Police say 22-year-old Hubert Lee Riley is wanted on a warrant for murder.
Police identify suspect in murder of Lexington woman

Latest News

The next couple of days could also be harsh on utility companies. Joe Arnold with the Kentucky...
Kentucky Electric Cooperative urges members to be ready for winter weather
BB King introduced as Breathitt County's head boys basketball coach.
Legendary head coach BB King dies
Governor Andy Beshear held a briefing to talk about what the state is doing to prepare for the...
Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of arctic blast
Snow and cold
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast