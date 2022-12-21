Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Snow and Bitter Cold Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A developing winter storm and severe arctic blast continues to take aim at the Bluegrass state over the next few days and into Christmas Weekend. Some of the lowest wind chill numbers you’ll ever see will be introduced by a wind driven snow.

Here’s the updated breakdown of what to expect:

THURSDAY

Showers develop across much of the region, but it may start as a bit of a mix.

Winds kick in from the southwest as temps spike ahead of the arctic front.

Most of us hit the middle and upper 40s and may even reach 50 degrees

The arctic front enters far western Kentucky by the late afternoon. Snow quickly breaks out behind the front.

THURSDAY EVENING/NIGHT

The arctic front races eastward very quickly as low pressure develops along it. The timing on this front should be between Interstate 65 and Interstate 75 during the evening then into eastern Kentucky after midnight.

Temps drop 30-40 degrees in an hour or two. Given everything will be wet before this happens, a massive flash freeze will take place.

Rain rapidly changes to snow behind the front. An increasing band of moderate to heavy snow is likely.

Winds gust to 40mph will be likely creating whiteout conditions for a 2-4 hour period right behind the front.

Travel conditions will be absolutely awful during and after this period of snow.

Temps bottom out into the 0 to -5 range for much of the state by Friday morning.

Wind chills reach -25 and could push -30 in the north.

FRIDAY

The period of snow behind the front moves away during the morning.

After a break with flakes, wraparound snow globe light snows should then kick in during the afternoon and evening as the storm cranks to our north.

Travel conditions will be ugly during this time.

Winds will continue to gust to 40mph-50mph at times. Blowing snow may be an issue.

Temps likely stay in the single digits for most of the state.

Wind chills may drop as low as -25.

FRIDAY NIGHT

The wraparound snows will pull away, but travel continues to look rather ugly.

Temps make a run at 0 or below.

Wind chills will continue to run in the -10 to -20 degree range.

CHRISTMAS EVE

A few flurries or a snow shower will be around.

Gusty winds slowly come down.

Temps stay in the upper single digits to mid teens for highs.

Wind chills hang in the -5 to -15 range.

CHRISTMAS DAY

A couple of flurries will be possible.

Highs from the middle teens to low 20s.

Wind chills from -10 to 5.

