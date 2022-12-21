Danville’s first African-American mayor sworn in

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Danville celebrates the swearing-in of the city’s first African American mayor.

James “J.H.” Atkins has been sworn in as Danville’s next mayor. The city is 235 years old, and Atkins is the first African American to hold the seat.

“I’m proud, but at the same time, I’m very humble,” said Atkins.

Mayor Atkins is a lifelong educator teaching history and civics. He’s served 12 years as city commissioner and eight years as vice mayor.

The army veteran and Kentucky State University grad says it’s not about skin color but the ‘resume.’

“but more importantly, I tell everybody it’s about us showing that we are qualified to become the mayor,” said Atkins.

Atkins now shares leadership roles in the city with other African Americans like Police Chief Tony Gray, Danville Independent Schools Superintendent Dr. Greg Ross, Board of Education Vice Chair Glenn Ball and new Danville High football coach Frank Parks.

Atkins beat out James Hunn, another African American candidate, for mayor by 7,000 votes.

“So it’s really not about me. It’s about the whole community. My campaign was vote Atkins, the people’s mayor. I listen to everybody in this town.”

Attendees of this morning’s swearing-in soaked up the historical moment.

“It just shows that there is a time now in people judging people by their character and not as to who they are but what they are,” said Franklin County state rep. Derrick W. Graham.

The new mayor says he wants to address drugs, homelessness and affordable housing issues. However he handles it, he says check the qualifications before you judge his decision-making.

“I realize that being an African American male, there’s going to be some people who are going to question my decision making my judgment just because of that, but what I prefer for them to do is look at my qualifications and come talk to me.”

Mayor Atkins says he wants to network with other newly elected African American mayors of Georgetown and Richmond.

Mayor Atkins starts his new job on New Year’s Day.

