Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Arctic blast will bring single digit highs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You still have a couple of days that feature milder air but the Arctic air is coming!

Before we dig in on the bitterly cold air, let’s discuss the milder push of air for today & tomorrow. It looks like we see highs around normal today and probably above normal on Thursday. Plain old rain will move in during the day on Thursday. Once the cold air catches up to the moisture, we get a very quick change over to snow.

Snow will be blowing around on Friday and that is thanks to wind gusts that approach 40-50 MPH. Our air temperature will likely run around the single digits for highs. When you couple that with those strong winds, we end up with a wind chill that goes all the way down to the -20 to -25 below zero territory. This is dangerously cold and is a significant threat to life for a large portion of the country.

Snowfall accumulations should run between 1″ and 4″ for the entire region. This isn’t as much about the snow as it is about the cold!

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.