Legendary head coach BB King dies

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The mountain basketball community is mourning one of the most successful coaches in the area.

BB King, known for his years spent coaching at his alma mater Knott Central, has died.

During his time as a player, he was a member of two 14th Region championship teams and established himself as the third all-time leading scorer for the Patriots with 1,941 points.

King coached for 12 years at Knott Central, finishing with 260-109 record and seven district titles, five regional titles and three regional All “A” titles. He coached Mr. Basketball 2015 Camron Justice, the only Mr. Basketball to ever come out of Knott County.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.