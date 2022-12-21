Lexington city leaders join Jewish leaders to light menorah for Hanukkah

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dozens gathered in the heart of downtown Lexington Tuesday night to light the menorah on the third night of Hanukkah.

The overwhelming theme of the night is how to always find the light in any darkness.

“Yes, we’ve seen an alarming uptick in antisemitism across the country,” said Rabbi David Wirtschafter of Temple Adath Israel. “And no shortage of disturbing instances here in Kentucky. However here in Lexington, we’ve been blessed with strong leadership that has spoken out against antisemitism and all forms of bigotry.”

This marks the second year city and state leaders have gathered with the Jewish community to light the menorah downtown.

“We human beings all struggle with the temptation to engage in revenge and retaliation. But we’re also blessed with the capacity for forgiveness and for thought. So we can choose,” said Rabbi Wirtschafter.

At a time when the American Jewish Committee is reporting one out of four American Jews have been targeted by antisemitism over the year, Rabbi Wirtschafter says the support from interfaith and civic leaders is significant against hatred.

“When we think and reflect carefully and think about how fortunate we are to have one another. And share this beautiful gift of life with each other,” said Rabbi Wirtschafter. “Most rational, intelligent, compassionate people are going to put aside differences and gather to celebrate the blessings that bring us together.”

Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of the Bluegrass Mindy Haas partnered with the Lexington Rights Commission. Using a grant to fight antisemitism to fund events like the Menorah lighting.

“It takes a community to say something. It’s not just my voice or your voice; it’s everyone’s voice,” said Haas. “And it comes down to our community leaders. Our leaders have to show that this is not okay.”

