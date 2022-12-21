Lexington councilmember-elect helping homeless stay warm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As life-threatening cold air is expected to hit Lexington, activists are very concerned about the homeless population not having safe places to go.

Councilmember-elect Tayna Fogle says she is incredibly concerned about the brutal incoming temperatures and the people who do not have a safe place to call home.

Tuesday night, Fogle went around the city to shelters and homeless camps to meet with people and make sure they know about the weather coming and that they have a warm shelter to be in while the brutally cold air is here.

Health officials say frostbite can happen in 15 minutes or less at wind chill values of 18 below zero. It is as fast as 10 minutes when the windchill is 32 below zero.

“I do not want to wake up to a news headline that says man, woman or child found frozen on the streets of Lexington,” said Fogle.

Fogle is also working with the Catholic Action Center to secure meals, volunteers and their compassionate caravan to get people to shelter. She is pleading with people to consider those in need and bring meals to the Action Center or help in any way during this dangerous cold.

“Can you really be at home and not think about folks who are less fortunate than you are, that are on the street? So please help us,” Fogle said.

She likens this situation and this time of year to the story of Jesus, born homeless himself, and hopes others will also step up to help.

“And if we celebrate this Christmas season about a child who was homeless, then why can’t we take care of the rest of the children who are homeless on the streets of Lexington,” Fogle said.

At Lighthouse Ministries, they will be offering shelter during the cold. It will begin Thursday through early next week.

