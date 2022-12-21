Lexington firefighters prepare for extreme cold

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With snow and bitterly cold temperatures coming, everyone will feel the effects of the winter weather that is on the way.

Major CJ Haunz With Lexington Fire says that these life-threatening temperatures also create challenges for his firefighters as they try to save lives and structures out on calls.

Haunz says their work starts before a call can come in. They have to winterize their trucks and train in harsh conditions so that they are prepared. The firefighters then have to drive in dangerous conditions, especially if they are headed to a rural area.

“You already have narrow roads, curvy, winding roads. Now you add weather to that factor,” said Georgetown Fire Department Assistant Chief Seth Johnson.

Once they arrive to a scene, they have to manage their equipment to keep water from freezing in pumps and hoses. They have to regulate their own temperature to ensure that they are not putting themselves in any additional danger.

“When you take the coat off, you can all of a sudden go from being nice and warm to being exposed to too much cold,” said Haunz.

Haunz asks that you help first responders so that they can help you in this winter weather. He says that, in particular, you should clear off any pathways are fire hydrants of snow so that they can assist you as quickly as possible in an emergency.

Haunz adds that the most common calls he sees at times like these are furnace malfunctions and improperly heated homes. So, he also urges people to be careful and take steps to prevent fires from occurring in the first place.

