Lexington LGBTQ-owned businesses vandalized

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating vandalism at two LGBTQ-owned businesses in Lexington.

Mayor Linda Gorton tweeted that the businesses were vandalized with “threatening” and “hateful” graffiti.

We’ve been made aware of threatening and hateful graffiti at two local LGBTQ-owned businesses. This City will not tolerate hate-filled acts. Our Lexington Police Department is already on the case. During this season of love and peace, let’s stand united against ignorance and hate — Mayor Linda Gorton (@MayorGorton) December 21, 2022

The businesses targeted are The Bar Complex and Crossings.

The Bar Complex posted photos of the vandalism on its Facebook page. They said their security and police were able to catch and arrest a suspect.

In the post, they said they will not let the incident discourage their holidays and wished a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

This is a developing story.

