Lexington LGBTQ-owned businesses vandalized

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating vandalism at two LGBTQ-owned businesses in Lexington.

Mayor Linda Gorton tweeted that the businesses were vandalized with “threatening” and “hateful” graffiti.

The businesses targeted are The Bar Complex and Crossings.

The Bar Complex posted photos of the vandalism on its Facebook page. They said their security and police were able to catch and arrest a suspect.

In the post, they said they will not let the incident discourage their holidays and wished a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

This is a developing story.

