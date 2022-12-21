LIST: Warming shelters being set up to combat arctic cold

KENTUCKY (WKYT/WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of a massive cold front set to arrive in the commonwealth Christmas weekend.

The forecast calls for a steep drop in temperatures Thursday night into Friday. To combat this, the Governor said each county should have at least one warming center up and running by Thursday. He also said that the state parks will serve as backup warming centers if needed.

Several counties have already announced warming shelters:

Mercer County

Harrodsburg Baptist Church will have a warming shelter open at the ROCK Thursday night from 9:30 p.m. until 8:00 a.m. Friday morning. After that, the center will be moved to the Lyons park building.

Mercer County Emergency Management will open a warming shelter on Friday, December 23 at 8 a.m. The warming shelter will be at Lions Park Community Center on East Factory Street. The warming shelter will remain open until 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 25.

Breathitt County

In Breathitt County, both the Jackson Fire Department and Rousseau Fire Department buildings will be open Thursday through Christmas Eve.

The second floor of the Jackson Fire Department will be available 24/7. Before arriving, you must call the Jackson Police Department before 7 p.m. so staff will be available. The number is 606-666-2424.

The Rousseau Fire Department will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You will also need to call the police department before arriving.

Wolfe County

In Wolfe County, officials are opening up the Wolfe County Senior Center as a warming center. No specific days were specified. Normal operating hours are expected to be 8:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m., but anyone who needs assistance after hours is asked to call dispatch at (606) 668-6757.

Pulaski County

In Pulaski County, Emergency Management officials confirmed the New Life Church in Ferguson will be open from 8 p.m. until 8 a.m. while the temperature is below freezing.

Rocky Hollow Recreation Center on South Central Avenue will also be open as a warming center from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.

Letcher County

Letcher County officials will open several warming stations in their area to help people get warmed up. In the Facebook post on the Judge’s office page, these locations are not meant to be used as long-term shelters.

Whitley County

In Whitley County, the City of Williamsburg has a warming station set up at the Fire Hall. City officials are prepared to open one at the tourism center if needed. Officials did not say what hours either is open or would be open in their Facebook post.

Clay County

In Clay County, emergency management officials posted on their Facebook page a warming shelter will open in Manchester on Main Street. They gave two contact numbers for people who need more info to contact in the post.

Laurel County

In Laurel County, a warming center will be located at West London Baptist Church, 360 Parker Road in London, next to Saint Joseph Hospital. The center will be available Thursday night at 8:00 PM. Any questions regarding the Warming Center, please call or leave a message at (859)-428-8530.

