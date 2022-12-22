Book stirs up controversy at Clark County Library board meeting

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - There was a lengthy and often heated debate at a Clark County Public Library board meeting.

The debate was about restricting a book that some board members deemed inappropriate for children.

The board voted on whether to restrict a memoir called “Gender Queer.” In the book, the author shares their story of gender identity, sexuality and identifying as non-binary.

More than two dozen neighbors in Clark County spoke before the public library board voicing their stance on “Gender Queer.” Some saying it should be the parent’s choice whether their child sees or reads the book. Others saying it should be banned or restricted to the adult section.

Tiffany Hayes presented the board with a series of books she found in the library that are available for checkout and depict different variants of sexual acts.

“I’m able to check out an entire section of these Lorelei James books that graphically depict sexual acts between straight couples,” Hayes said.

“I always thought this library was a safe place. Not anymore. It is not safe if this book and books like it are tucked away. Sometimes not. But displayed for my children to see in the young adult area, ages 12 to 18, one Winchester resident said.

Library director Julie Maruskin says the book had been in the adult biography section.

“I think not just as a library, but in a general sense, we need to draw a very fine line, and a bright line between the innocence of childhood and adult sexuality,” Board vice-president Tim Janes said.

While the board discussed a motion, they asked Maruskin about setting a rating for the book like movies are. She says those ratings are not set by the library and argued it would never be just for one book.

“I do care about restricting books in a public library. I cannot do it. There is no way. It will never be one book,” Maruskian said.

Ultimately the board voted four to one to restrict the book to the adult section for “sexually explicit material.”

They say no one below 18 will be able to check out the book unless they have verified permission from a parent or guardian.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.