Gov. Beshear confirms 44th death from EKY flooding

During his Team Kentucky Update Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed Mae Amburgey as the 44th...
During his Team Kentucky Update Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed Mae Amburgey as the 44th death.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the death toll from the July flooding in Eastern Kentucky has increased.

During his Team Kentucky Update on Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed Mae Amburgey as the 44th death.

The Letcher County woman made national headlines during the event with a photo of her surrounded by flood water.

She died back in October.

