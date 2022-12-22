Gov. Beshear confirms 44th death from EKY flooding
Dec. 22, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the death toll from the July flooding in Eastern Kentucky has increased.
During his Team Kentucky Update on Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed Mae Amburgey as the 44th death.
The Letcher County woman made national headlines during the event with a photo of her surrounded by flood water.
