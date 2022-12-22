Gov. Beshear confirms 44th death from EKY flooding

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the death toll from the July flooding in Eastern Kentucky has increased.

During his Team Kentucky Update on Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed Mae Amburgey as the 44th death.

The Letcher County woman made national headlines during the event with a photo of her surrounded by flood water.

She died back in October.

Beshear gives update on winter storm preparations WATCH: Beshear gives update on winter storm preparations More >> https://bit.ly/3jdVhgo Posted by WKYT on Thursday, December 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.