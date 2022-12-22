Inmates help corrections officer being assaulted in jail

The officer was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The officer was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.(MGN)
By Steven Ardary and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – Two inmates helped a corrections officer in South Carolina who was being assaulted Monday night, the state’s department of corrections said.

South Carolina Department of Correction officials said the officer was punched in the face, pushed down a flight of stairs and stomped on the head during the assault at Lee Correctional Institution.

One of the two inmates grabbed the person assaulting the officer while the other pulled the officer to safety, officials said.

The officer was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The inmate was moved to another facility where they await pending charges.

“Thank you to these 2 inmates who helped stop this serious assault,” the Department of Corrections said on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Snow and Bitter Cold Ahead
COLD
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Dangerous winter weather ahead
William White, 51.
Suspect accused of vandalizing Lexington LGBTQ-owned businesses arrested
Temperatures are set to tank
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Bitter cold with blowing snow
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox

Latest News

A classroom that previously was used for girls sits empty in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Dec....
Taliban minister defends ban on women’s university studies
The blankets come in eight prints or colors including unicorn white, space navy, pink, blue,...
Weighted blankets from Target recalled after at least 2 children died
Governor Andy Beshear is expected to give an update on the commonwealth’s preparations for the...
WATCH: Beshear to give update on winter storm preparations
File image
Lexington officials say plans are in place as snow, arctic air blow in
On Thursday Freddie Mac reports on this week's average U.S. mortgage rates.
Average long-term US mortgage rate falls a 6th straight week