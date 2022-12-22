Lexington business owners voice concerns over parking changes

Lexington business owners voice concerns over parking changes
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dozens of downtown Lexington business owners, workers and patrons made their voices heard at LexPark’s offices Thursday morning.

They explained their frustrations with a rate hike and the logistical nightmares that come along with an extension of enforcement hours for on-street meters.

MORE

Lexington Vice Mayor Dan Wu also joined in on the discussion via Zoom. He asked the Parking Authority to hold off on implementing the changes, citing a lack of public input on this matter.

The comments portion of the meeting lasted around an hour. People discussed concerns over the safety of guests and workers, decrease in quality of service and a resulting impact on support for their businesses.

Dudley’s On Short Owner Debbie Long says downtown is finally regaining momentum following the pandemic and she hopes the parking changes won’t stop that in its tracks.

“If you’re having dinner in my restaurant, and you’ve been there for two hours. My server gets there at four, 6 o’clock comes around, your food gets up, he’s not there. You know why? He’s moving his car. It doesn’t make great business sense,” said Long.

After all the comments, the board did make motions to change the turnover rate for those additional hours. There will be a four-hour limit instead of two hours from five to nine pm on weekdays and all day Saturdays.

The board also reduced rates to $1 per hour on Saturdays.

While some changes did come, those who voiced concerns at the meeting say they feel like their voices weren’t heard.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Snow and Bitter Cold Ahead
COLD
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Dangerous winter weather ahead
William White, 51.
Suspect accused of vandalizing Lexington LGBTQ-owned businesses arrested
Temperatures are set to tank
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Bitter cold with blowing snow
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear is expected to give an update on the commonwealth’s preparations for the...
WATCH: Beshear to give update on winter storm preparations
File image
Lexington officials say plans are in place as snow, arctic air blow in
Scott County road officials tell us a winter storm like this is almost impossible to prepare...
‘Nearly impossible to plan for’: Ky. road crews get ready for winter storm
Incredibly cold air is coming
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast