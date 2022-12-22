Lexington officials say plans are in place as snow, arctic air blow in

By WKYT News Staff and Julia Sandor
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington city officials say plans are in place as snow and arctic air blow in.

Thursday afternoon, streets and roads workers will start their 24-hour shifts to keep the roads safe.

The city is asking if you see anyone who looks like they may be living on the streets, to call the police non-emergency number, (859) 258-3600, or the Compassionate Caravan at (859) 913-0038.

Mayor Linda Gorton says Lexington does not have any public warming centers, but if there are any people who lose power, they can call those numbers as well, and they will provide you with other resources.

The Catholic Action Center will be open to homeless people.

Mayor Gorton says her main priority is to keep everyone safe and indoors.

“Well, I think people need to use their common sense and we don’t know ever what weather we’re getting,” Mayor Gorton said. “So, we prepare for what the weather experts tell us. In the city, we have great sources for that and our division of emergency management also helps with planning, and we’re going to do the very best we can to keep Lexington in a safe position.”

City officials are working to convince people to stay inside and avoid the temperature drops.

As of now, Lextran and other transportation services will be running normally.

