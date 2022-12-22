Lexington police officer surprises woman with home renovation

Through Officer Holland’s nonprofit organization, Restore Hope, Holland has been able to help...
Through Officer Holland’s nonprofit organization, Restore Hope, Holland has been able to help many members of the community and he says he hopes to help even more in the future.(WKYT)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There was a large police presence at a Lexington home Thursday morning, but not for a reason you might expect.

Officer Ryan Holland, with the community’s help, surprised a Lexington woman with a home makeover.

Just a few months ago, Sylvania Bell’s home was what Officer Holland calls “unliveable.”

“You could jump up and down on this floor like a trampoline the whole house would bounce,” Holland said.

Since then, $90,000 worth of renovations transformed the home Bell has lived in her whole life.

“I just hope that she knows that she’s cared for,” said Officer Holland. “People in this community love her and she’s got a safe house now.”

From floor to ceiling, everything in the home has been replaced. Before, Bell used anything she could to prevent her old roof from leaking, even tacking sheet pans to the ceiling.

“Those are for baking, not putting on your ceiling no more,” said Holland.

Now, Bell is back in her newly restored home, just in time for Christmas.

“Oh, it’s beautiful. Oh, I just love everything. I ain’t never been so happy in my life,” said Bell.

Through Officer Holland’s nonprofit organization, Restore Hope, Holland has been able to help many community members. He says he hopes to help even more in the future.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temperatures are set to tank
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Bitter cold with blowing snow
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Snow and Bitter Cold Ahead
The next couple of days could also be harsh on utility companies. Joe Arnold with the Kentucky...
Kentucky Electric Cooperative urges members to be ready for winter weather
William White, 51.
Suspect accused of vandalizing Lexington LGBTQ-owned businesses arrested
COLD
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Dangerous winter weather ahead

Latest News

Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farm.
Scott County horse farm prepares to protect horses during extreme cold
Rockcastle County’s section of I-75 is often closed periodically during snow storms to allow...
Why are there so many wrecks along one section of Interstate 75?
The Walmart parking lot is packed with people getting last-minute supplies and Christmas gifts...
Lexington shoppers pack stores for last-minute items before storm
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Lexington business owner from Ukraine chase away burglars
VIDEO: Lexington business owner jumps through window to chase away burglars