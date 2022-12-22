Lexington shoppers pack stores for last-minute items before storm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have seen plenty of people out at grocery stores around Hamburg trying to finish the last of their preparations.

The Walmart parking lot is packed with people getting last-minute supplies and Christmas gifts inside to others checking their oil, tire pressure and more.

They are doing it all now because they plan to be safely in their homes in just a few hours.

We know a significant concern is the possibility of a lot of ice on the roads, and overnight, when it’s dark out, you won’t be able to see that when driving.

So, it is best to follow the lead of the Walmart shoppers we’ve been talking to, and get your flashlights, water, canned food, etc., and be prepared to hunker down.

We spoke to one electrician who made the trip from Breathitt county to get the rest of his supplies.

“Just stay off the roads. I mean, if you don’t have to be out, don’t go out. Make sure you’re prepared in case the electric does go out. Make sure you’ve got your generators, gas, propane, and everything is stocked up the way it should,” said shopper Jonathan Duff.

Since we expect to get hit with the worst of it between 9:00 and 11:00, you have just a few hours to get anything you may need to stay safe for the night.

