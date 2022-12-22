Madison County road crews prepare for dangerous winter weather

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - State and local leaders are urging people to avoid traveling, as road conditions will be treacherous.

It may be the busiest time of the year, but now you’re asked to slow down and stay indoors.

Madison County Road Department Supervisor Scott Shepherd’s crews have been preparing for this potentially dangerous weather for the past couple of months. Now, they are ready to deploy within 30 minutes.

Shepherd’s main concern is that salt doesn’t work when it gets below 20 degrees.

“We’re concerned about the flash freeze. If it happens in the nighttime hours, salt won’t work,” said Shepherd. “That may prolong us getting the roads cleared. It’s really hard to tell with a flash-freeze for the drivers that the road has frozen. We ask everybody to slow down and be very careful.”

County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor wants to emphasize this brutal stretch of winter weather can be life-threatening.

“I would encourage if you can stay home, stay home. Obviously, with the family time at Christmas, I know it’s important to be able to get out to your families and loved ones and to visit and celebrate the holidays, so maybe go a day early if you possibly can,” Taylor said.

If you are waiting to travel until after the storm, there is a way to see when roads in the county are cleared.

“We have our snow track system. In real-time, you can use technology through our website or Facebook to see where our trucks are. What roads we’ve plowed? Where we haven’t been to yet, so you can plan around what roads we maybe haven’t been to yet,” Taylor said.

The county is opening a warming center at Madison Home on Fifth Street.

For more locations of warming shelters, click here.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.