Motorcycle-riding Grinch spreads smiles, awareness for special needs children

The Lexington Grinch was out and about Thursday.
The Lexington Grinch was out and about Thursday.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A holiday favorite was spotted in Lexington.

The Grinch was seen Thursday cruising around Hamburg on a motorcycle.

This Grinch isn’t planning to steal Christmas. Instead, it’s to raise awareness. The man behind the mask is a member of Bikers for Special Needs Children.

He says this is a way to give back to children during the holidays and put a smile on their faces.

You can find the Bikers for Special Needs Children on Facebook. Right now, they’re raising money for a child who needs a service dog.

