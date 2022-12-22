Motorcycle-riding Grinch spreads smiles, awareness for special needs children
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A holiday favorite was spotted in Lexington.
The Grinch was seen Thursday cruising around Hamburg on a motorcycle.
This Grinch isn’t planning to steal Christmas. Instead, it’s to raise awareness. The man behind the mask is a member of Bikers for Special Needs Children.
He says this is a way to give back to children during the holidays and put a smile on their faces.
You can find the Bikers for Special Needs Children on Facebook. Right now, they’re raising money for a child who needs a service dog.
