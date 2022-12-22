Scott County horse farm prepares to protect horses during extreme cold

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - By now, most of you know extreme weather is headed our way, but Michael Blowen of Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement says his ex-racehorses know the cold is coming as well, and they may be more prepared for what’s to come than us humans.

Blowen and a staff of eight are responsible for 146 thoroughbreds on the Scott County farm. They are keeping a close eye on the extreme weather heading our way.

“Well, we’re concerned, of course, like everybody else should be about anything this extreme in terms of the weather, but these horses are very, very smart,” said Blowen.

Most horses around this time of year have their thick winter coat. They are prey animals, so their instinct is to run. So, Blowen believes they would rather be outside even during extreme conditions.

“If they’re in a stall, they have no place to run, and it adds stress, and if you add stress to a horse, that’s when you’re really going to run into trouble,” said Blowen. “Running keeps them warm, keeps them alert, keeps them in shape.”

Staff will make sure their water stays unfrozen and check for hypothermia.

