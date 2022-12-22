State moves to permanently remove children from facility where Lexington boy died

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services announced its intent to permanently remove children from Uspiritus-Brooklawn, a Jefferson County psychiatric residential treatment facility, on Thursday.

The decision was made following an investigation into the death of seven-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry on July 17 while at the facility. The coroner ruled his death as homicide asphyxiation.

The Cabinet says they immediately ceased placing children and youth in psychiatric residential care at Brooklawn pending the results of the investigation.

The Cabinet says that Uspiritus-Brooklawn was notified of the investigation’s findings.

The statement of deficiency included the following:

Failure of direct-care staff to supervise residents and know their whereabouts at all times

Failure in recording all incidents or accidents that present a direct or immediate threat to the health, safety or security of any resident or staff member

Failure in complying with a regulation which states that a restraint or seclusion shall not result in harm or injury to the resident and shall be used only to ensure the safety of the resident or others during an emergency safety situation.

Brooklawn has fired two of the employees involved in the incident.

The Cabinet states that no children or youth have been placed in the facilities since Terry’s death.

