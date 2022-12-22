UK works out the shooting problems, whips Florida A&M 88-68

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After falling to UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday, No. 19/16 Kentucky was looking to create some positive feelings heading into the holiday break this week. And the Cats were able to do just that, beating Florida A&M 88-68 on Wednesday night at Rupp Arena.

The shooting woes that Kentucky experienced against UCLA on Saturday did not carry over into Wednesday’s game. After making just 21 of 64 (32.8 percent) of its shots against the Bruins, the Cats had no such issues against the Rattlers. Kentucky made seven of its first eight shots from the floor, assembling an 18-0 run that gave the Cats an early 16-point advantage.

Naturally, the shooting did cool off a bit as the game went on. Still, Kentucky hit 31 of 59 from the field (52.5 percent) including 13 of 23 from three-point range (56.5 percent). The 13 three-pointers made were a season high for UK.

Cason Wallace paced the Cats, scoring a career-high 27 points, while also dishing out nine assists and grabbing four steals.

Kentucky (8-3) got 14 points and eight rebounds from Oscar Tshiebwe, while CJ Fredrick hit four threes for his 12 points. Antonio Reeves added 10 points for the Cats.

The Cats will have a few days off to go home and spend some time with their families before returning to campus next week. Kentucky’s next game is the Southeastern Conference opener, which is at Missouri on Dec. 28.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.