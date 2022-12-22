VIDEO: Lexington business owner jumps through window to chase away burglars

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man from Ukraine jumped through a window to scare off would-be burglars from his business.

Police say officers responded early Thursday morning to Smart Point in the 1000 block of Industry Road for a report of criminal mischief. When officers arrived, they learned that potentially two suspects broke into the business.

The business owner, Vlad Kovtsun, a Ukraine native who has lived in Lexington for the last six years, tells us he was working in the back of his store when he saw three men try to break in.

Right after one suspect broke the glass on the front window, Kovtsun ran to the front of the store, jumped through the remains of the window and got the license of the suspect’s vehicle.

Police say the investigation into what happened is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Kovtsun says this is the second time in months that the window of the store has been broken. He has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for a new window.

