‘Avoid I-71′: Beshear sends national guard after semis gets stuck on icy, snowy hills

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:37 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GLENCOE, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is urging drivers to avoid Interstate 71 in Northern Kentucky after multiple southbound semis got stuck on steep snowy, icy hills.

The Kentucky National Guard and Kentucky State Police are on the scene in Glencoe in Gallatin County to clear this “major back up,” he tweeted.

“Be safe everyone!”

A blizzard hit the Tri-State before dawn Friday, bringing record-falling temperatures, rain, snow, ice, “flash freeze” conditions and subzero, gusty wind chills.

Kentucky is not alone.

Ice is glazed on top of snowy roads across the Tri-State, where anywhere from 2-5 inches of snow fell overnight, depending where you live.

MORE | Cincinnati breaks flash freeze record for plunging temps

Kentucky’s hilly highways have been a particular problem for semis since snow and temps started free-falling Thursday night.

Several semis got struck, bringing traffic to a dead stop, on I-275 at the Carroll Lee Cropper Bridge in northern Kentucky.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. as the arctic front was moving in, according to Boone County dispatchers.

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 275 were closed on and off for hours in Boone County for more of Friday morning.

Two Kentucky-bound semi trucks and some other vehicles were trying to climb a hill just across the Carroll Cropper Bridge over the Ohio River when they slipped.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office scrambled wreckers, salt trucks and plows to the scene.

The initial closure lasted nearly four hours.

The interstate reopened around 2 a.m.

That stretch of shut down at least three more times later Friday morning.

