Brutal cold adds to difficulty for crews battling garage fire

The brutal cold made work difficult for first responders at a garage fire in Garrard County.
The brutal cold made work difficult for first responders at a garage fire in Garrard County.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The brutal cold made work difficult for firefighters overnight in Garrard County.

Crews were called to the fire around 4:30 Friday morning on Old Richmond Road. We’re told flames could be seen when coming from a garage when crews arrived and the initial responders needed to call for help from other departments.

Firefighters tell us they think they were able to save the structure. The garage had some tractors and other equipment inside.

They don’t know what caused the fire yet.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temperatures are set to tank
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Bitter cold with blowing snow
SNOW
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Storm and Brutal Cold Moving In
The next couple of days could also be harsh on utility companies. Joe Arnold with the Kentucky...
Kentucky Electric Cooperative urges members to be ready for winter weather
A Chick-fil-A owner in North Carolina has been reportedly fined for paying workers with meals.
Chick-fil-A owner fined for paying workers with meal vouchers: Dept. of Labor
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox

Latest News

Generic police lights
Good Samaritan hit, killed by car after helping stranded driver
Lexington murder trial ends with hung jury
WATCH | Lexington murder trial ends with hung jury
Carol Hignite. (File image)
Lexington murder trial ends with hung jury
Cold continues across the country
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast