Brutal cold adds to difficulty for crews battling garage fire

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The brutal cold made work difficult for firefighters overnight in Garrard County.

Crews were called to the fire around 4:30 Friday morning on Old Richmond Road. We’re told flames could be seen when coming from a garage when crews arrived and the initial responders needed to call for help from other departments.

Firefighters tell us they think they were able to save the structure. The garage had some tractors and other equipment inside.

They don’t know what caused the fire yet.

No injuries were reported.

