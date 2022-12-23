Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Harsh Winter Weather Continues

snow
snow(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a brutal winter day in Kentucky and it’s among the worst you’re ever going to see with snow, wind and bitter cold temps. Looking ahead, we have snow squalls on the way through Christmas Eve and another snow maker by Monday.

Let’s start with the cold. Lows this morning hit -5 to -10 for most of Kentucky.

Wind chills this morning were as low as -30 to -35 and those are among the coldest wind chills ever recorded in the state. Things improve only slightly this afternoon with some areas seeing temps below zero all day long. Wind chills are -20 to -25.

The bitter cold stays with us through the weekend.

We really have to be on guard for snow showers and squalls kicking in through Christmas Eve. The models will struggle to see these because we have arctic air in place and snowflakes that are more air than moisture. Still, you’re seeing the models spitting out additional snowfall.

A clipper follows this up for Monday and Tuesday and is likely to bring more accumulating snows.

