Flood survivors battle cold in travel trailers

By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The sun was shining at times on Friday, but it did not help the frigid temperatures across the region.

“I have my heat set on 84, and it still says it’s 59 in here,” Michelle Reed said.

The thin trailer walls only do so much to protect flood survivors from the frigid wind gusts, and that is with electricity working.

“If the electricity goes out, we have no heat. We’ve got propane heat, but the blower is electric. So, if we lose electricity, we’ve got no heat,” Reed added.

Some people already faced that harsh reality. Maintenance workers used heat guns to try warming up heat pumps and water pipes.

Just packing up and leaving is not as simple as it sounds.

“We can’t leave. If we could, we wouldn’t be here, you know, if we had somewhere else to go,” Reed said.

In what looks and feels like an arctic desert, some survivors also feel mentally deserted.

“It feels like we’ve been forgotten a lot. Like, most people I talk to don’t even know these campers are up here. So it’s kind of like, to most people, life has gone back to normal, but there’s no normal for us,” Reed said.

In already tough circumstances, external pressures continue mounting.

