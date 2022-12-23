Golden Alert issued for missing Lexington woman

Police say 67-year-old Doris Lunce was last seen at around 7:00 Friday at the Salvation Army in...
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing Lexington woman.

Police say 67-year-old Doris Lunce was last seen at around 7:00 Friday at the Salvation Army in the 700 block of West Main Street.

Lunce is approximately 4′11″ tall with brown eyes and around 110 pounds. She has strawberry blonde/grayish hair. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a shirt.

Police say Lunce is believed to possibly be suffering from dementia.

Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

