Good Samaritan hit, killed by car after helping stranded driver

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A good Samaritan was hit and killed by a car in Pulaski County.

It happened Thursday evening around 6:45 on U.S. 27 in Burnside, near the Pittman Creek Bridge.

According to the coroner, 75-year-old George Lucas of Burnside was traveling northbound on U.S. 27 when he saw a stranded driver on the southbound side.

That driver had run out of gas. 

Lucas pulled over to help that driver and pushed that person’s car into a nearby gas station to get gas. 

As Lucas was walking back to his vehicle, which was parked on the side of the northbound lanes of U.S. 27, he was hit by a car. 

Lucas died at the scene, according to the coroner.

The coroner says this is being investigated as an accident.

