Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Dangerously cold temperatures are here

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -The cold has shown up in a big way! It won’t get much easier to deal with as the day plays out.

These numbers are brutal and will hold on through the day. I know you hear us say, “If you don’t have to be out, don’t go anywhere,” we mean it! Just stay inside as long as you possibly can. Wind Chill readings will hover around -25 to -30 at times. Frostbite can occur in 15 minutes or less at wind chill values of 18 below zero or lower. Fingers, toes, ear lobes, and the tip of the nose are the most vulnerable parts of the body to frostbite.

Wind Chill readings will remain subzero through Christmas day. You don’t get a break form that until early next week.

I am tracking some much milder air for the middle of the week. We’ll finally go above freezing by Wednesday.

Take care of each other!

