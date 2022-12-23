Lexington murder trial ends with hung jury

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman’s murder trial has ended with a hung jury.

A judge declared a mistrial in the case of Carol Hignite.

She’s accused of killing her husband, Leon, in 2017.

Her defense says a fall caused his injuries.

Deliberations in the case began Thursday afternoon. The Herald-Leader reports eight hours after deliberations began, the jury said they could not reach an agreement.

Prosecutors could decide to try Hignite again.

She’s charged with murder, neglect, and arson.

