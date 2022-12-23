Lexington murder trial ends with hung jury

A Lexington woman’s murder trial has ended with a hung jury.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman’s murder trial has ended with a hung jury.

A judge declared a mistrial in the case of Carol Hignite.

She’s accused of killing her husband, Leon, in 2017.

Her defense says a fall caused his injuries.

Deliberations in the case began Thursday afternoon. The Herald-Leader reports eight hours after deliberations began, the jury said they could not reach an agreement.

Prosecutors could decide to try Hignite again.

She’s charged with murder, neglect, and arson.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temperatures are set to tank
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Bitter cold with blowing snow
SNOW
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Storm and Brutal Cold Moving In
The next couple of days could also be harsh on utility companies. Joe Arnold with the Kentucky...
Kentucky Electric Cooperative urges members to be ready for winter weather
A Chick-fil-A owner in North Carolina has been reportedly fined for paying workers with meals.
Chick-fil-A owner fined for paying workers with meal vouchers: Dept. of Labor
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox

Latest News

Generic police lights
Good Samaritan hit, killed by car after helping stranded driver
Lexington murder trial ends with hung jury
WATCH | Lexington murder trial ends with hung jury
The brutal cold made work difficult for first responders at a garage fire in Garrard County.
Brutal cold adds to difficulty for crews battling garage fire
Cold continues across the country
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast