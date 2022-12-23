Man found dead in car during dangerously cold weather

winter storm
winter storm(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person has reportedly died in Lexington during the dangerously cold winter weather.

The Catholic Action Center reported on its Facebook page that a man was found dead inside his car Friday morning.

The post says the man chose to live in his car instead of going to a shelter.

Warming centers are available in Lexington for the homeless at either Safe Harbor at the Lighthouse or the Catholic Action Center.

The Compassionate Caravan Cold Line is receiving texts and calls through Saturday at 9 p.m. at (859) 913-0038.

This is a developing story.

