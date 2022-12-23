Severe winter storm causing delivery delays ahead of Christmas

FedEx issued a statement Friday saying its hubs in Indianapolis and Memphis suffered major...
FedEx issued a statement Friday saying its hubs in Indianapolis and Memphis suffered major disruptions.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You may want to be extra patient with deliveries of packages and presents right now.

The monster winter storm blasting much of the United States is causing delivery delays nationwide.

FedEx issued a statement Friday saying its hubs in Indianapolis and Memphis suffered major disruptions.

UPS announced a similar situation, saying services in some regions could be affected as well.

This once-in-a-generation winter storm is also causing significant travel problems this week.

Miles of highways are shut down, and according to FlightAware, more than 3,000 take-offs were canceled Friday because of inclement conditions.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temperatures are set to tank
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Bitter cold with blowing snow
SNOW
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Storm and Brutal Cold Moving In
The next couple of days could also be harsh on utility companies. Joe Arnold with the Kentucky...
Kentucky Electric Cooperative urges members to be ready for winter weather
Generic police lights
Good Samaritan hit, killed by car after helping stranded driver
Rockcastle County’s section of I-75 is often closed periodically during snow storms to allow...
Why are there so many wrecks along one section of Interstate 75?

Latest News

In this photo released by the U.S. Department of Defense, volunteers answer phones and emails...
US officials: COVID, bomb cyclone won’t slow Santa’s travels
It's a cold mess.
Massive winter storm brings frigid temps, snow and ice to US
NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, runs www.noradsanta.org, which tracks...
NORAD: Arctic blast won't derail Santa's travels
The contentious political issue, which has divided America, forced more than 8,400 troops out...
New law ends COVID-19 vaccine mandate for US troops