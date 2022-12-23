Southern Ky. ambulance involved in crash due to slick roads

Southern Ky. ambulance involved in crash due to slick roads
Southern Ky. ambulance involved in crash due to slick roads(Ambulance Inc. Of Laurel County)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky ambulance service is warning drivers of the dangers of slick roads.

A Facebook post by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County said a crew was making their way back from Lexington to London after dropping a patient off.

The ambulance hit a slick spot on the interstate and crashed.

Officials said no was injured.

“If you must travel, please do so with extreme caution,” they said.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temperatures are set to tank
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Bitter cold with blowing snow
SNOW
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Storm and Brutal Cold Moving In
The next couple of days could also be harsh on utility companies. Joe Arnold with the Kentucky...
Kentucky Electric Cooperative urges members to be ready for winter weather
Generic police lights
Good Samaritan hit, killed by car after helping stranded driver
Rockcastle County’s section of I-75 is often closed periodically during snow storms to allow...
Why are there so many wrecks along one section of Interstate 75?

Latest News

Police say 67-year-old Doris Lunce was last seen at around 7:00 Friday at the Salvation Army in...
Golden Alert issued for missing Lexington woman
winter storm
Man found dead in car during dangerously cold weather
Russell Springs, Ky.
WKYT team coverage of arctic weather
Good Samaritan hit, killed by car after helping stranded driver
Good Samaritan hit, killed by car after helping stranded driver