Messy situation at Macy’s Fayette Mall

A pipe bursts inside the Macy’s at Fayette Mall (Photo: Kevin Howard)
A pipe bursts inside the Macy’s at Fayette Mall (Photo: Kevin Howard)(WKYT)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:24 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Macy’s at the Fayette Mall says a sprinkler head malfunction occurred Friday.

A big mess for the store as they were making sure they could be open for those last-minute shoppers.

Howard said he and his son were at the Starbucks right by the entrance when his son noticed the water seeping from the ceiling.

Macy’s has confirmed that the situation was cold weather related.

