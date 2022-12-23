Messy situation at Macy’s Fayette Mall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Macy’s at the Fayette Mall says a sprinkler head malfunction occurred Friday.

A big mess for the store as they were making sure they could be open for those last-minute shoppers.

Watch the video sent to us by Kevin Howard below

Howard said he and his son were at the Starbucks right by the entrance when his son noticed the water seeping from the ceiling.

Macy’s has confirmed that the situation was cold weather related.

