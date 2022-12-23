Thousands lose power across central Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning.

In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power.

Lincoln County Emergency Management officials say they do have 18 warming centers that they can quickly activate if they need to.

More than 4,000 KU customers also lost power in Woodford County.

Emergency officials say warming shelters have been set up at Woodford County Senior Center at 285 Beasley Road at the County Park and Woodford County High School at 180 Frankfort St. in Versailles.

In Scott County, around 2,100 people lost power. A warming shelter is open at the Georgetown Church of the Nazarene on Lemons Mill Road. You can contact dispatch if you need assistance getting to a shelter.

