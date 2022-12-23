Thousands lose power across central Kentucky

Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning.
Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning.

In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power.

Lincoln County Emergency Management officials say they do have 18 warming centers that they can quickly activate if they need to.

More than 4,000 KU customers also lost power in Woodford County.

Emergency officials say warming shelters have been set up at Woodford County Senior Center at 285 Beasley Road at the County Park and Woodford County High School at 180 Frankfort St. in Versailles.

In Scott County, around 2,100 people lost power. A warming shelter is open at the Georgetown Church of the Nazarene on Lemons Mill Road. You can contact dispatch if you need assistance getting to a shelter.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temperatures are set to tank
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Bitter cold with blowing snow
SNOW
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Storm and Brutal Cold Moving In
The next couple of days could also be harsh on utility companies. Joe Arnold with the Kentucky...
Kentucky Electric Cooperative urges members to be ready for winter weather
A Chick-fil-A owner in North Carolina has been reportedly fined for paying workers with meals.
Chick-fil-A owner fined for paying workers with meal vouchers: Dept. of Labor
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox

Latest News

Good Samaritan hit, killed by car after helping stranded driver
Good Samaritan hit, killed by car after helping stranded driver
People are urged to stay home, but anyone who has to travel is encouraged to pack an emergency...
Gov. Beshear gives update on winter storm response
Kentucky’s steep, hilly highways have been a particular problem for semis since snow and temps...
‘Avoid I-71′: Beshear sends national guard after semis gets stuck on icy, snowy hills
Generic police lights
Good Samaritan hit, killed by car after helping stranded driver