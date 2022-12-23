Gov. Beshear gives update on winter storm response

People are urged to stay home, but anyone who has to travel is encouraged to pack an emergency...
People are urged to stay home, but anyone who has to travel is encouraged to pack an emergency car kit, monitor forecasts and consider alternate travel plans to limit traveling from Thursday evening into Friday.(WSAZ)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on the state’s response to the winter storm during a briefing Friday morning:

Gov. Beshear gives update on winter storm response

WATCH: Gov. Beshear gives update on winter storm response More >> https://bit.ly/3PObC7I

Posted by WKYT on Friday, December 23, 2022

Kentucky is under a state of emergency. The Governor signed the emergency order Wednesday. It frees up resources like the National Guard.

LIST: Warming shelters being set up to combat arctic cold

All 120 counties are asked to set up at least one warming shelter. The Governor says state parks will be on standby as backups if needed.

