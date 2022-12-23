Gov. Beshear gives update on winter storm response

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on the state’s response to the winter storm during a briefing Friday morning:

Kentucky is under a state of emergency. The Governor signed the emergency order Wednesday. It frees up resources like the National Guard.

All 120 counties are asked to set up at least one warming shelter. The Governor says state parks will be on standby as backups if needed.

