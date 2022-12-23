WKYT team coverage of arctic weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT’s team winter weather coverage continues Friday.

We have crews throughout our region tracking the impacts of this arctic freeze.

Lexington

In Lexington, crews started treating the roads Thursday night.

They’re doing what they can, but we’re dealing with a lot of ice right now. Officials tell us that it’s just too cold outside. They say a lot of the substances typically used to melt ice, just won’t work.

However, crews are treating icy spots with sand and salt to give them some traction, but they say the best thing people can do right now is to just stay inside.

“Best thing to do: stay home. If you have to go out, go slow. Be deliberate. Accelerate slowly and anticipate breaking so you can actually stop before you need to be stopped,” said Lexington Emergency Management Director John Bobel.

Bobel says, throughout the winter season, you should always keep your gas tank at least half full. Both to make sure you don’t run out of gas and so that extra weight will help with traction.

Governor Andy Beshear echoed much of what other officials have been saying during his Friday morning update on the state’s response to the winter weather, urging people to stay home and off the roads. He says that last-minute Christmas shopping isn’t worth risking your life.

Woodford County

There are about 22,000 customers without power across Kentucky.

Woodford County is one of those hard-hit areas, with more than 4,000 outages at one point.

At the height of the storm early Friday morning, Woodford County Emergency Management says there were around 4,600 power outages. So, they opened up warming shelters. However, EMA officials say it looks like most people who lost power have stayed at home.

Woodford County Emergency Management says the situation, which deteriorated sharply through the night, is now starting to stabilize, at least as far as the power outages are concerned.

Franklin County

Crews in Franklin County said their biggest concern right now is the wind and arctic temperatures. They’re telling everyone to stay home unless absolutely necessary.

Franklin County officials said that Thursday night was rough but, all in all, Franklin County pulled through the brunt of this winter storm. However, officials are warning everyone that these conditions aren’t going anywhere soon.

“From 10 o’clock to midnight I’m showing that we had about eight accidents and, through the night, we had 13-ish motorists assists and a lot of those don’t get counted, but that’s definitely ones that they responded to,” said Ray Kinney, Franklin County Emergency Management director. “We’re in pretty good shape for power. The roads are not as, well what we would like, and we’re asking people not to be out, but the temperatures and the wind are still our biggest concern.”

Kinney said the roads are a problem and drivers should stay home if possible.

Crews were out all through the night salting and plowing, but with temperatures this cold, that won’t do much.

“All of the roads across the county are snow and ice covered. We do expect there is going to be snow and ice on the roads at least for the next couple days, three days. Monday, we’re hoping for a warm-up. They have plowed and salted, but salt is not very effective at these temperatures,” Kinney said.

The message from officials is simple: stay home.

