WKYT team coverage of severe winter weather

By Chad Hedrick and Grason Passmore
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT Is monitoring a significant winter storm/blizzard that is hitting Kentucky.

Travel conditions

We are monitoring road conditions in Lexington and watching the transition from rain to snow.

It is just raining now, and we are still seeing a lot of people on the roads. It’s all of this water on the roads that is going to freeze and be extremely dangerous for drivers.

The grocery store parking lots were full of people today. From those who had to get last-minute gifts since the shopping days are being cut short. To others wanting to stock up on supplies in case of power outages and to ensure they don’t have to get out on these roads.

We headed over to the Bluegrass Airport, where unfortunately the arrival and departure boards did have quite a few cancellations lighting up the screens.

Temperatures

We are also keeping a close eye on temperatures, which are quickly dropping.

